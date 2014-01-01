Develops and leads winning strategy for station content

Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms

Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines

Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television

Determines a story's emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly

Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions

Pitches on-brand local and trending stories during morning meetings

Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts

Shoots and edits content for on-air and digital

Produces reports for all platforms

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Builds and calendars digital campaigns to promote local shows and specials.

Writes stories for the web and other digital platforms

Performs other duties as assigned