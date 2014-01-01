Nexstar Media Group

    Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation.  Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC.  Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

    EEO Statement:

    Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

    Position Summary

    The Digital Producer leads the transition from broadcast focused newsrooms to multi-platform newsrooms through active daily example; providing training in methods, processes and tactics; as well as in creating/editing origin content beyond that which is produced for on-air.

    Essential Duties and Responsibilities

    • Develops and leads winning strategy for station content
    • Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms
    • Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
    • Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television
    • Determines a story's emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
    • Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information
    • Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
    • Pitches on-brand local and trending stories during morning meetings
    • Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
    • Shoots and edits content for on-air and digital
    • Produces reports for all platforms
    • Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
    • Builds and calendars digital campaigns to promote local shows and specials.
    • Writes stories for the web and other digital platforms
    • Performs other duties as assigned
    • Finds new ways to use Social Media and our website to engage with viewers

     Requirements & Skills:

    • Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred
    • Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred
    • CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus
    • Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments
    • Responds positively to feedback

    Physical Demands & Work Environment:
    The Digital Producer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.  In addition, the Digital Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.

