Nexstar Media Group

Welcome page

  • News Editor/Photographer (part-time)

    Requisition ID
    2019-5488
    Category
    News
    Job Locations
    US-PA-Wilkes-Barre
    Position Type
    Regular Part-Time

    • Company Overview

    Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation.  Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC.  Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

    EEO Statement:

    Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

    Position Summary

    The News Editor operates editing equipment to produce images or scenes for newscasts and other programming.

    Essential Duties and Responsibilities

    • Organizes and strings together raw footage into a continuous whole according to scripts or instructions for newscasts and other programming
    • Reviews assembled footage on screens or monitors to determine whether corrections are necessary
    • Trims filmed segments to specified lengths and reassembles segments into sequences that present stories with maximum effect
    • Determines the specific audio and visual effects necessary to complete spots
    • Sets up and operates computer editing systems, electronic titling systems, video switching equipment, and digital video effects units to produce a final product
    • Selects and combines the most effective shots of each scene to form a logical and smoothly running story
    • Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, work product and desired effects.
    • Maintains editing equipment
    • Performs other duties as assigned

     Requirements & Skills:

     

    • High school diploma
    • Fluency in English
    • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
    • Minimum two years’ experience operating video editing equipment
    • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
    • Proficiency with video editing equipment
    • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

    Physical Demands & Work Environment:

     

    The News Editor must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.  In addition, the News Editor must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls.  Repetitive movements are required.  Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

    Options

    Sorry the Share function is not working properly at this moment. Please refresh the page and try again later.
    Share on your newsfeed