Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.
EEO Statement:
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled
The Digital Content Executive Producer creates multimedia stories for online news platforms, associated social media, and for television. The ideal candidate would be able to assist with video editing, videography, web posting, and fill in as broadcast news producer when needed.
Requirements & Skills:
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The Digital Content Executive Producer must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.
Software Powered by iCIMS
www.icims.com