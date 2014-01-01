Nexstar Media Group

  • Executive Producer, Digital Content

    Requisition ID
    2019-5515
    Category
    News
    Job Locations
    US-PA-Wilkes-Barre
    Position Type
    Regular Full-Time

    Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation.  Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC.  Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

    Position Summary

    The Digital Content Executive Producer creates multimedia stories for online news platforms, associated social media, and for television. The ideal candidate would be able to assist with video editing, videography, web posting, and fill in as broadcast news producer when needed.

    Essential Duties and Responsibilities

    • Own content display across desktop and mobile
    • Be a leader in the newsroom
    • Be a fixture in the morning and afternoon editorial
    • Contribute content to relevant events and/or stories as needed
    • Assist with special project/sweeps planning & execution
    • Work irregular/odd hours and available to work weekends and holidays
    • Think strategically about developing the sites’ audiences and online capacities of newsroom
    • Help develop new opportunities to expand news brand and services to new & emerging technologies
    • Additional responsibilities as assigned by management

    Requirements & Skills:

    •  Degree in media arts, communications, broadcast journalism, film/television production or another related field preferred.
    • Strong knowledge of how content management systems work (HTML, CSS, XML and PHP/SQL), and be able to write thorough stories with compelling headlines
    • Experienced with web-publishing tools and versed with competitive sites and systems
    • Clear editorial judgment
    • Strong writing, communication, and people skills

     

    Physical Demands & Work Environment:


    The Digital Content Executive Producer must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.  In addition, the must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls.  Repetitive movements are required.  Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

     

