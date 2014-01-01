Own content display across desktop and mobile

Be a leader in the newsroom

Be a fixture in the morning and afternoon editorial

Contribute content to relevant events and/or stories as needed

Assist with special project/sweeps planning & execution

Work irregular/odd hours and available to work weekends and holidays

Think strategically about developing the sites’ audiences and online capacities of newsroom

Help develop new opportunities to expand news brand and services to new & emerging technologies

Additional responsibilities as assigned by management

Requirements & Skills :

Degree in media arts, communications, broadcast journalism, film/television production or another related field preferred.

Strong knowledge of how content management systems work (HTML, CSS, XML and PHP/SQL), and be able to write thorough stories with compelling headlines

Experienced with web-publishing tools and versed with competitive sites and systems

Clear editorial judgment

Strong writing, communication, and people skills

Physical Demands & Work Environment :



The Digital Content Executive Producer must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.