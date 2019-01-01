Nexstar Media Group

  • Account Executive

    Requisition ID
    2019-5837
    Category
    Sales
    Job Locations
    US-PA-Wilkes-Barre
    Position Type
    Regular Full-Time

    • Company Overview

    Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation.  Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC.  Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

    EEO Statement:

    Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

    Position Summary

    The Sales Account Executive generates advertising revenue by calling on established agencies, cold-calling new prospects and convincing potential clients of the merits of television advertising.

    Essential Duties and Responsibilities

     

    • Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals.
    • Establishes credible relationships with local business community.
    • Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients.
    • Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts.
    • Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients.
    • Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible.
    • Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media.
    • Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media.
    • Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements.
    • Performs other duties as assigned.

     

    Requirements & Skills:

     

    • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
    • Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field.
    • Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
    • Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.
    • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

     

    Physical Demands & Work Environment:


    The Sales Account Executive must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.  The Sales Account Executive must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds. 

    Options

