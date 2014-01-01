Nexstar Media Group

  • Production Assistant (part-time)

    Requisition ID
    2019-5936
    Category
    Production Operations
    Job Locations
    US-PA-Wilkes-Barre
    Position Type
    Regular Part-Time

    • Company Overview

    Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation.  Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC.  Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

    EEO Statement:

    Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

    Position Summary

    The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.

    Essential Duties and Responsibilities

     

    • Composes and frames camera shots, applying the technical aspects of light, lenses and camera settings to achieve the effects sought by directors
    • Adjusts positions and controls of cameras to change focus, exposure and lighting as requested by the director
    • Operates studio cameras during live broadcasts
    • Operates remote cameras during live broadcasts
    • Confers with directors and other crew members to discuss sequences, desired effects, camera movements and lighting requirements
    • Sets up cameras and related equipment
    • Tests, cleans, maintains and repairs camera equipment
    • Produces graphics for newscast
    • Creates graphics for the newscast
    • Performs other duties as assigned

    Requirements & Skills:

    • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
    • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
    • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

     

    Physical Demands & Work Environment:

     

    The Production Assistant must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, and make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions or outdoors during remote broadcasts. In addition, the Production Assistant must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. Must be able to climb 12' ladder.  Must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.

     

     

