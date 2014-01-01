Composes and frames camera shots, applying the technical aspects of light, lenses and camera settings to achieve the effects sought by directors

Adjusts positions and controls of cameras to change focus, exposure and lighting as requested by the director

Operates studio cameras during live broadcasts

Operates remote cameras during live broadcasts

Confers with directors and other crew members to discuss sequences, desired effects, camera movements and lighting requirements

Sets up cameras and related equipment

Tests, cleans, maintains and repairs camera equipment

Produces graphics for newscast

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Production Assistant must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, and make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions or outdoors during remote broadcasts. In addition, the Production Assistant must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. Must be able to climb 12' ladder. Must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.