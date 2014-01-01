Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.
EEO Statement:
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled
The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.
Requirements & Skills:
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The Production Assistant must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, and make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions or outdoors during remote broadcasts. In addition, the Production Assistant must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. Must be able to climb 12' ladder. Must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.
Software Powered by iCIMS
www.icims.com