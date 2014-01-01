Nexstar Media Group

  • Director

    Requisition ID
    2019-5967
    Category
    Production Operations
    Job Locations
    US-PA-Wilkes-Barre
    Position Type
    Regular Full-Time

    • Company Overview

    Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation.  Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC.  Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

    EEO Statement:

    Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

    Position Summary

    The Production Director is responsible for:  researching, planning, managing and producing news programming. 

    Essential Duties and Responsibilities

    • Produces program(s): conducts interviews; manages talent; may serve as editor, videographer, and/or audio/lighting specialist
    • Post-production: edits videotape; completes related paperwork such as clearances; labels and stores completed show tapes
    • Provides training and direction to the production staff
    • Assist in repair and upkeep of studio and production sets and properties
    • Participate in the design of video graphics, titles, music, and creative look of shows; makes editorial decisions regarding assembly of information, illustrations, and content
    • Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned

     Requirements & Skills:

    • BA or BS degree in Communications or Mass Communications with an emphasis on Television Production or related experience

    *Related experience will be evaluated by Company management and may be substituted based on one years of experience equals one year of education

    • Minimum of two years of television directing experience preferred
    • Working knowledge of television production techniques
    • Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community
    • Creative decision-making skills
    • Skill in organizing resources and establishing priorities
    • Ability to create, compose, and edit written materials
    • Knowledge of professional audio/video and staging techniques, facilities, and equipment
    • Knowledge of audio/video tape storage and archiving procedures
    • Knowledge of professional audio and/or video tape editing and post-production procedures, techniques, and standards
    • Ability to formulate broadcast programming concepts and to plan, develop, and implement live and/or pre-recorded television programs
    • Knowledge of television graphic design methods and techniques
    • Knowledge of television production set design principles and techniques
    • Knowledge of television programming concepts, principles, methodology, and techniques

     

    Physical Demands & Work Environment:
    The Production Director must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.  In addition, the Production Director must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.

     

