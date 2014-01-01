Produces program(s): conducts interviews; manages talent; may serve as editor, videographer, and/or audio/lighting specialist

Post-production: edits videotape; completes related paperwork such as clearances; labels and stores completed show tapes

Provides training and direction to the production staff

Assist in repair and upkeep of studio and production sets and properties

Participate in the design of video graphics, titles, music, and creative look of shows; makes editorial decisions regarding assembly of information, illustrations, and content

Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills :

BA or BS degree in Communications or Mass Communications with an emphasis on Television Production or related experience

*Related experience will be evaluated by Company management and may be substituted based on one years of experience equals one year of education

Minimum of two years of television directing experience preferred

Working knowledge of television production techniques

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community

Creative decision-making skills

Skill in organizing resources and establishing priorities

Ability to create, compose, and edit written materials

Knowledge of professional audio/video and staging techniques, facilities, and equipment

Knowledge of audio/video tape storage and archiving procedures

Knowledge of professional audio and/or video tape editing and post-production procedures, techniques, and standards

Ability to formulate broadcast programming concepts and to plan, develop, and implement live and/or pre-recorded television programs

Knowledge of television graphic design methods and techniques

Knowledge of television production set design principles and techniques

Knowledge of television programming concepts, principles, methodology, and techniques