Produce content for multiple platforms, including TV, internet, mobile, etc.

Work with management to enterprise and develop stories daily

Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms

Organize material, determine angle or emphasis, and write story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards

Gather and verify information regarding stories through interview, observation and research.

Build network of sources who supply information that allows the Company to stay ahead of its competitors

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Actively participating in social media in accordance with company and station guidance

Participate in station-sponsored community events in accordance with station guidance

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Journalism or related degree required (equivalent years of experience may substitute for education

(2) years television anchoring or reporting experience required

Solid vocal delivery, camera presence, and clear enunciation

Able to develop sources in assigned beats and regularly enterprise stories with strong daily investigative elements

Ability to be in command during live breaking news and weather events. Communicates clearly with staff, the team on air, and viewers to ensure the latest and most accurate information is being presented in real time.

Understand importance of social media

Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar and organizational skills

Promotes teamwork and maintains attitude of cooperation with all station personnel

Operate newsroom computer systems

Physical Demands & Work Environment:



The News Anchor Reporter must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the News Anchor Reporter must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.