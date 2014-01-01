Nexstar Media Group

  • Weekend Anchor / MMJ

    Requisition ID
    2019-6064
    Category
    News
    Job Locations
    US-PA-Wilkes-Barre
    Position Type
    Regular Full-Time

    Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation.  Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC.  Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

    Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

    The News Anchor Reporter serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.  

    • Produce content for multiple platforms, including TV, internet, mobile, etc.
    • Work with management to enterprise and develop stories daily
    • Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms
    • Organize material, determine angle or emphasis, and write story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards
    • Gather and verify information regarding stories through interview, observation and research.
    • Build network of sources who supply information that allows the Company to stay ahead of its competitors
    • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned
    • Actively participating in social media in accordance with company and station guidance
    • Participate in station-sponsored community events in accordance with station guidance

     

    • Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Journalism or related degree required (equivalent years of experience may substitute for education
    • (2) years television anchoring or reporting experience required
    • Solid vocal delivery, camera presence, and clear enunciation
    • Able to develop sources in assigned beats and regularly enterprise stories with strong daily investigative elements
    • Ability to be in command during live breaking news and weather events.  Communicates clearly with staff, the team on air, and viewers to ensure the latest and most accurate information is being presented in real time.
    • Understand importance of social media
    • Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar and organizational skills
    • Promotes teamwork and maintains attitude of cooperation with all station personnel
    • Operate newsroom computer systems

     

     

    The News Anchor Reporter must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.  In addition, the News Anchor Reporter must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls.  Repetitive movements are required.  Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

